Middle school students report school threat, student to be disciplined

A D.C. Everest Middle School student will disciplined following allegations of a school threat.

Middle school parents were sent this email Monday morning.

Dear Middle School Families:

We want to share an incident that happened last night that we were made aware of this morning by students. We had some students come forward before school with reports found on social media that there was going to be a potential threat today during fourth period. School Resource Officer Swearingen and Assistant Principal Lehrke made an immediate contact with the parent. They then did a home visit with the student and parent as the student never reported to school today. The student will be facing serious consequences through the school and Everest Metro Police Department. The student articulated that he was not serious and does not have any access to cause harm. Staff is taking time today to reassure students they are safe as well.

As a reminder, please reinforce with your child that if they hear or see something, they should always notify an adult immediately. When this occurs in the evening, please contact Everest Metro Police Department so it can be dealt with immediately before the start of a school day.

We appreciate you taking the time to discuss this with your child, as keeping them safe is always our top priority.

In partnership,

Gina Lehman

Middle School Principal

D.C. Everest Middle School

