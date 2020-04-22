Mid-State Truck donates use of refrigeration truck for Boys & Girls Club meals

The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County is feeding more families right now than ever before.

Mid-State donates the usage of a refrigeration truck to the Boys & Girls Club of Portage Co. (WSAW Photo)

With the increase in meals, they were running out of storage space as they prepped them.

In steps Mid-State Truck Service, donating a refrigerated truck to use however long they need.

"Supplying the truck is the easy work," said Jon Vandehey, CEO of Mid-State Truck Service. "They've got a lot of volunteers that are doing the hard work with the lunches and then distributing them."

The Boys and Girls Club's meal service has doubled every week, and this week they've added rural sites. Wednesday alone, they prepared 900 meals to be delivered.

"We just wouldn't be able to make as many meals if we didn't have this kind of storage," said Kevin Quevillon, Executive Director of the Boys & Girls Club of Portage County. "And this is not something we're normally going to need, but in this time we, of course, do."

The Boys and Girls Club has tried to make the meals fun for the kids, too.

Today was hot dogs. They've also served chicken patties, nachos, sloppy joe's, with desserts and other goodies to make it special.