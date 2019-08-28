Starbucks at Wisconsin Rapids Mid-State also open to public

A Starbucks location is now open at Mid-State Technical College in Wisconsin Rapids.

The new Starbucks counter opened on the first day of the fall semester, Aug. 26. The Starbucks counter is open Monday through Thursday, 7:45 a.m. – 3 p.m. Students, staff and the public are all welcome.

“I think this is awesome,” said nursing student Adriane Huckstep. “Starbucks is good coffee, and otherwise there’s not a Starbucks in the area.”

According to a news release, the desire for a coffee shop on campus was expressed by students during student listening sessions last fall.

“Our college takes student input very seriously,” stated Mid-State President Dr. Shelly Mondeik. “In this case, our students told us that having a coffee shop on campus was important to them, and we were excited to be able to make that happen so quickly to serve them better.”