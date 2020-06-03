Mid-State Technical College and UW-Stevens Point collaborate on enhanced transfer opportunities

Mid-State Technical College and the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point has announced a partnership to make transfers easier for students.

According to a news release, the transfer agreements are in the areas of business management, digital marketing, health and wellness promotion, and early childhood education. School leaders say it will help students who complete their associate degree to move with greater ease between the two systems to pursue a bachelor’s degree, for a cost-effective investment of dollars and time.

“At UW-Stevens Point, we are committed to student success,” said Greg Summers, the university’s provost and vice chancellor for Academic Affairs. “These kinds of partnerships create smoother pathways and greater opportunities for more students.”

“Facilitating these transfers is the right thing to do for our students and our communities,” said Mid-State Dean of General Education Suzanne Rathe. “Students can start and stay local in their educational journey, and through these long-term internships and relationships with local industries and organizations, more students are more likely to make central Wisconsin their long-term home.”

The schools already have transfer for nursing, respiratory therapy, forestry, paramedic, organizational leadership, criminal justice and law enforcement, liberal arts and health information management.

