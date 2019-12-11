Michigan man convicted of accepting hawk stolen from state land in Vilas County

A 64-year-old Michigan man is scheduled to be sentenced in February trading a raptor taken from state land in Vilas County for different captive-bred of hawk.

Edward Taylor pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Madison to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act. The Lacey Act is law that bans possessing, selling or transporting illegal wildlife.

Court documents allege in late 2016 through August 2017, Taylor and a Wisconsin falconer arranged to barter a northern goshawk taken from the wild in exchange for a captive-bred Finnish goshawk, and then cover up the receipt and transport of the northern goshawk from Wisconsin to Michigan.

The charge carries maximum penalties of one year in prison and a $100,000 fine.

