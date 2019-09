The owners of Michael’s Supper Club in Rib Mountain tell NewsChannel 7 they are moving to downtown Wausau and will take over the location currently occupied by Daly’s.

Michael’s will close Saturday. Glass Nickel Pizza will move into Michael’s.

Adam Jamgochian says the new downtown restaurant will be named 'Ciao'.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated when more details are released.