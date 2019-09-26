Michael's Supper Club, Daly's both to close

Two Wausau area restaurants will be closing their doors for the final time, opening up new opportunities for new restaurants in the area.

Michael’s Supper Club and Daly’s in downtown Wausau will both serve their final meals in the coming weeks. Michael’s final day of operation will be Saturday. It will be replaced by a Glass Nickel Pizza. Brothers, Adam and Bill Jamgochian have put their heart and soul into the supper club for two decades, and while one venture is coming to an end, their time in Wausau is not.

The Jamgochian’s co-own the Hiawatha Restaurant and Lounge. To accompany that, Adam is set to take on a new project, an Italian restaurant named Ciao.

“I’ve been always drawn to the downtown area and always wanted to a do a project down there,” Adam said.

Ciao will be located where Daly’s currently is open for business, their last day set for October 19th. Daly’s owner, James Daly, is happy to sell his property to someone who knows a thing or two about running a successful food business in the Wausau area.

“The restaurant business is tough, and if you don’t know what you’re doing, chances of failing are high,” said Daly. “We’re so excited to have somebody who’s a great operator come in here and take over.”

Daly is looking forward to retirement, which will feature trips around the country to visit children and grandchildren. Jamgochian is looking forward to bringing a new venue to the downtown restaurant scene.

“Casual fine dining,” said Adam. “Come as you are, come to enjoy the food and good times. That’s my goal.”

