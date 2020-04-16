Metro Ride sees a decline in riders amid pandemic; taking extra safety precautions

Wausau’s Metro Ride operations have seen a significant decline in riders due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Greg Seubert is Wausau’s transit director. He says that due to the virus and the Safer at Home order, the service has had the number of riders per day drop from 2,000 to 500.

Even with that decline, Seubert says employees at Metro Ride are answering the call to serve, helping essential employees get to and from work, while helping others get essential services and supplies from places like grocery stores and pharmacies.

“We have frontline employees as well,” said Seubert. “I think they should really be commended for putting their health on the line and that of their families by showing up to work every day.”

Seubert says the low number of riders allows for some of the Metro Ride drivers to instead turn their focus to keeping the buses sanitized.

The program has taken several precautions to help keep both drivers and passengers safe during the pandemic, including not taking fares and asking riders to enter from the back of the bus.

“Away from where the driver is seated, when possible,” said Seubert. “We’re watching our passenger loads so that we don’t have more than about 10 people on at a time; otherwise it’s difficult to separate them and maintain that social distancing.”

Seubert says that he is proud of the work the employees are able to provide, while adding that bus services are essential to the community, and discussions about expanding that service should take place in the future.

“I think there’s going to have to be an ongoing assessment of where these types of services are necessary and where they should be extended,” Seubert added. “I hope that’s a conversation we have in the future.”

April 16, 2020, was supposed to be National Get on Board for Public Transit Day, an event organized by the American Public Transportation Association. Employees at the APTA say the event was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

