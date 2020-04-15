Merrill woman making face mask bands to help health care, essential workers

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused significant challenges for society, but it has also helped shine a light on the good that people can offer.

Lisa Skains learned how to crochet online and is now using her skills to perfect a creation she found out about on Facebook; one that helps her do her part to take care of health care and other essential workers during this pandemic.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending people wear cloth face masks to help fight the spread of COVID-19. The masks, while necessary, can become painful on your ears after wearing them for a long time, prompting Lisa to make what she has called the “Ear Relief Bands.”

“I had originally seen a Facebook post; it was just a little piece of elastic with a button on each end, that a health care worker could put at the back of her head and strap their mask onto it,” explained Skains. “Now stores are closing. There’s no more JOANN Fabric’s, there’s no more Michaels to go get elastic.”

Skaims began to use yarn and buttons to create her own bands and offered them up to health care and other essential workers on Facebook.

“Originally, I thought I’d just take them to the hospital, drop them off, they can then disperse them,” said Skaims. “I’ve actually had people on my Facebook post ask for them. I just dropped a half-a-dozen off at the Merrill Chamber of Commerce the other day; dropped 15 of them off and left them in a lady's mailbox, she works in a health care facility in Tomahawk; and Walgreens in Schofield, my daughter works there.”

Skaims said she will continue to make the bands until she runs out of supplies, something she doesn’t think will be a problem any time soon.

“I’ve had buttons mailed to me from Minnesota, I’ve picked up buttons in Merrill, I even have other people with buttons ready for me when I run out,” added Skaims. “I never thought I would see anything like this in my lifetime. It’s just my way of trying to make everybody else’s life easier.”

If you would like to donate supplies or contact Skaims about getting a band for you or an essential worker you live with, you can email Lskains@yahoo.com.