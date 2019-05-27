Merrill woman faces charges after a child is reportedly spotted with marijuana pipe

A 28-year-old Merrill woman could face charges, after a child reportedly was spotted holding a marijuana pipe.

Lincoln County Sheriff's deputies were called to a home on County Road JJ in the Town of Merrill for a drug complaint.

A citizen told police they stopped at the house to check on a dog that was running loose. They said when they knocked on the door, a small child came to the door holding a pipe commonly used to smoke marijuana.

A deputy found marijuana, and drug paraphernalia in the home, in the reach of at least one child.

They are referring charges against the 28-year-old woman to the Lincoln County District Attorney for child neglect, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

