Merrill teachers send positive message with Adele parody

Like every school day, my daughter starts her day logging into Google Classroom. When she sees a message from her math and science teacher. "We love you and miss you."

What comes next--no one was prepared for.

A musical parody, set to Adele's "Hello," starring Jason Wadzinski and Danielle Bloch, teachers at Prairie River Middle School.

"I knew Danielle has some vocal history,” said Wadzinski.

"He was texting me during a meeting, and he goes, hey you sing right. I'm like, yeah. He goes, OK I've got an epic idea stay tuned,” Bloch said.

Wadzinski said it just snowballed from there.

"I'm like, Adele's my spirit animal,” Bloch joked.

It was quite the process. First they recorded their lyrics. Next, Jason shot his scenes, then sent them to Danielle.

"I probably drove him crazy because I took a lot longer to do it than what I'm sure he wanted,” Bloch said.

"We didn't really talk about it a whole lot, but it turned out.” Wadzinski said.

Bloch said some of her scenes she tried to play off of his and then some she just completely just came up with different ones. Despite the fun and goofiness, they hope their message is received by their students-- and anyone who watches.

"We became teachers for the connections with our students,” Bloch said. “And right now, unfortunately, we're not getting that."

"We're kind of driving ourselves nuts at home, as well, even as teachers,” added Wadzinski. “So as students I wanted them to know more than anything they're not alone in this."