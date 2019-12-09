Merrill resident, oldest person in Wisconsin, dies at 111

The 111-year-old Merrill woman who simply credited a long life to 'enjoying the simple things', died Friday.

Charlotte Strehlow's obituary states she was the oldest person in Wisconsin, the 22nd oldest in the United States, and the 76th oldest person in the world at the time of her death.

In July 2018, media was invited to Strehlow's 110th birthday party at Bell Tower Residence in Merrill. You can watch video of celebration above.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 14 at Bell Tower Residence, 1500 O'Day Street, Merrill.