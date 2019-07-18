Merrill resident celebrates 111th birthday

Merrill resident Charlotte Strehlow celebrated her 111th birthday on Thursday.

She celebrated throughout the week with friends and family. "My family was here, and a whole bunch of other people were here,” Strehlow said.

The staff at the Bell Tower Residence say Strehlow is the oldest living person in Wisconsin.

They say they appreciate the joy that Charlotte brings. "There's a lot of people that come to see her. Just because of who she is since she's so sweet,” Bell Tower CNA Noah Riddle added.

She's someone that everyone looks up to.

"She living up every second of her 111 years," Riddle said.

