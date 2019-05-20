Merrill man charged after child, 1, tests positive for meth

A Merrill man is charged with neglecting a child resulting in bodily harm after prosecutors say a 1-year-old child tested positive for meth.

Cody Urbas, 23, remains in the Lincoln County Jail.

An investigation began April 30 after the child was showing signs of acute methamphetamine exposure at a Marshfield hospital. Court documents state the child's urine tested positive for meth.

Urbas was quoted as saying, "This is 100% my fault. I am the only person [in the household] that used meth".

Detectives state Urbas said he smoked meth in a woodshed, but also in the home's bathroom. Court documents state Urbas said he had spilled meth on the bathroom floor and believed that's how the child ingested it.

He's scheduled to return to court May 30 for a clerical court appearance.

Court documents did not provide a medical condition update on the child.