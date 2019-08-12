Merrill man accused of recording person using toilet

A 23-year-old Merrill man accused of recording a person using the toilet is expected to be formally charged Sept. 26.

Investigators said Ryan Bartz allegedly positioned a phone in a laundry basket just a few feet away from the toilet. It reportedly happened at a private residence in late May.

Bartz said he never viewed the videos. Instead just deleted them. Investigators were able to partially recover the deleted files.

Prosecutors have filed two counts of capturing an intimate representation without consent.