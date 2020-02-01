Merrill ice drags bring together three generations of one family

For drivers who have the need for speed during winter months, the Merrill Ice Drags are their answer.

On Saturday, about 50 cars and trucks raced on Lake Alexander, battling it out on the eighth of a mile stretch.

One racing family's passion is bringing together three generations.

The races were founded in 1965. Larry Krueger, an ice draggers board member, has been racing in the Merrill ice drags for about 30 years.

“You can't beat racing. You get the adrenaline rush,” said Krueger.

The key to racing on ice is a quick reaction time as the light turns green.

The most special part of racing for Krueger is racing his daughter Erin, who has her very own car in his fleet.

"It gets in your blood and it's a lot of fun," said Erin Dombeck.

"It's fun, in fact, she beat me, which is alright," he said.

Back when the races started, dads and daughters would have to race separately.

"When the races were done, then they'd have a powderpuff race, and now there is no powderpuff anymore. And it's great. I think it's so much better and improved, cause everyone has good reaction times, I don't care if you're a man, a woman, whatever," he said.

And now Dombeck is bringing her kids to watch, just like she watched her dad.

"The ones that are younger get to ride along. Can't drive yet 'til they're 14, but soon enough," she said.

Last year, the ice draggers got a letter of jurisdiction from the state, helping Merrill Police secure them the right to hold the races on the lake and solidifying their place in Merrill’s history for generations to come.

The ice drags continue each Saturday until the end of February.