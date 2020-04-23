Merrill High School does drive-through cap and gown pick up

Merrill High School students should be getting their diplomas in June. Now, COVID-19 is delaying graduation until July 25. On Thursday, they're one step closer to making that a reality. But with their commencement gear, they were also given something else.

"Through this process we have these yard signs all over town, showing support for our senior class. Just kind of pull our community together so they can rally around our seniors," Merrill High School Principal Shannon Murray said.

The staff and the students have not entered their building for over a month, but the staff is still doing their best to make this year special.

"I know that they are doing everything they can over here to give us our best senior year. I really appreciate that from our staff," Merrill senior Henry Grefe explained.

The students are doing their best to adjust, but of course it isn't the same.

"Yeah it kind of stinks, but we're still here, we're still doing it, we're still having a graduation. You know it's better than nothing. So I think we're making the best for what we have," Senior Kamille Amend added.

Even though they can't celebrate together now, they say that this time apart will bring them closer in the future.

"It's definitely different, but I think we'll be that much more grateful for the time we have together once this is all done, when we can see each other. I think it's just going to open our eyes," Amend said.

The bond isn't only shared by the Merrill senior group, but all of the 2020 senior class.

"Now it's not more of we're separate high schools anymore but we're just one senior class. We're going through this and we're just going to have a blast. Class of 2020," Grefe added.