A Merrill grocery store will close June 22.

According to a post on Lee’s Piggly Wiggly Facebook page, owners Bill and Debbie Schultz explained aging equipment, lease arrangements and diminishing sales are reason behind the closure.

The store is located at 3404 E Main St. in Merrill.

The grocery store, previously known as “Drew’s Piggly Wiggly”, has been in Merrill since 1944.