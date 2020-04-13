Merrill digs out after third straight April storm

The cutoff line during Sunday’s storm was pretty drastic.

Wausau picked up just 5.5 inches. But, take a quick 25 minute drive north to Merrill? They had nearly a foot of snow.

Gary Schmidt of Merrill digging out of his house in Merrill, Wisconsin, on April 13, 2020. (WSAW)

"I'm pretty used to this weather."

"Used to it."

After a third straight year with a major snowstorm in April, that seems to be the common sentiment in Merrill.

"I guess it can be expected,” said Geoff Graap. “It's kind of like Colorado weather. One day it can be nice and sunny, next day we can be getting snow flurries, or again like this last batch again, it keeps you on your toes."

Gary Schmidt has lived in the same Merrill house since 1977, and by now, he knows better than to put away his snow removal equipment too early.

"Oh yes, until I'm sure we've had like three weekends of warm weather, I keep it in the garage."

On the polar opposite end of the spectrum, is Schmidt's son, Cory.

Schmidt said, "A week ago he moved down to Florida, good timing on his part."

Still, these two lifelong Merrill residents admit digging out is a good excuse to get outside and do something at a time when we're all safer at home. Some even view the snow as a canvas.

"It's almost good to get out and breathe the cold air,” Schmidt said. “It's tiring just sitting around in the house."

"I'm kind of a perfectionist when it comes to shoveling,” said Graap. “You know I like to make everything look decent, I don't want to just make sure you can get in and out."

If shoveling is an art, you can learn a lesson or two about snow in Wisconsin from sports.

"It's like a person waiting to get out on the golf course,” Schmidt explained. “When you think it's ready to go, just wait a couple of days and it will change."

The one good part about this happening during a pandemic?

Most people can take their time digging out.