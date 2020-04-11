Merrill declares snow emergency

Merrill has issued a snow emergency ahead of Sunday's winter storm.

The snow emergency will begin Sunday night at midnight and be in place until Tuesday, April 14th at noon.

According to police chief Corey Bennett:

"Vehicles are not to be parked on streets during this time period. Vehicles which are parked on city streets are subject to being ticketed and/or towed at the vehicle owner's expense. The forfeiture for parking on the street during a snow emergency is $20, not inclusive of towing fees. It is very important for vehicles to be off the streets so snow plowing operations can take place and the motoring public can have safe passage with heavy accumulations present."