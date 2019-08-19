Merrill council to consider eliminating city administrator position

The city of Merrill is once again considering the future of its city administrator.

The common council is slated to discuss Tuesday night a move to eliminate the position of city administrator, currently filled by Dave Johnson.

In July 2018 Merrill Mayor Derek Woellner publicly asked Johnson to resign from his position, telling NewsChannel 7 he believed residents were unhappy with Johnson's job performance.

In an August 6, 2018 meeting the common council reviewed Johnson's employment records and allowed public comment before ultimately deciding to retain Johnson. The council said Johnson's performance would be monitored more closely moving forward.

The Merrill Common Council meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at city hall where, according to the agenda it will "consider potential recommendation(s) from the August 20th, 2019 Committee of the Whole meeting relating to the elimination of the City Administrator position."