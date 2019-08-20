Merrill council meetings to address elimination of city administrator cancelled

About two dozen people showed up to a meeting to discuss the elimination of the Merrill city administrator position, despite the mayor cancelling it just hours before.

The Merrill Committee of the Whole was scheduled to meet at 5 p.m. and the Common Council had a special meeting scheduled for 6 p.m. On the agenda for both meetings was discussion about eliminating the city administrator position, currently filled by Dave Johnson.

Woellner called it a "question and answer" session with those who showed up, with people in attendance divided as they voiced opinions on the issue.

Merrill Mayor Derek Woellner sent an email Tuesday to council members announcing the cancellations. In the email, Woellner said consideration of the city administrator position will take place during the city's 2020 budget meetings, the first of which will occur on September 6.

"Although I think the elimination of the city administrator position is the best move, it should really be part of our overall budget discussion so that we receive appropriate input from the public," said Woellner in the email.

Woellner says he wants to maintain an aggressive timeline on the city administrator issue because severance for the position is already eating into the 2020 budget. He says the budget meetings will provide the council an opportunity to hear from the full community on the topic.

Woellner's goal is to save the city $200,000, and sees the administrator elimination as getting him closer to that goal, although he acknowledged to NewsChannel 7 that the position has a "lot of positives" and it has been valuable to have department heads answer to someone with a full knowledge of how the city works. But ultimately, he said, he believes it's the best place to make budget cuts.

"The administrator is responsible for financing; we have a finance director. The administrator is responsible for legal matters; we have a full-time attorney and an assistant. The administrator is responsible for economic development; we have a city engineer. Everything he does is covered, but he's a great service to all these people that handle these things," Woellner told NewsChannel 7.

He acknowledges that the issue is hotly contested in the city. "I met with business leaders this morning. Overwhelmingly, they're in support of the administrator position. I saw a Facebook poll earlier today; it was 140-some people in favor of eliminating the position, and only 4 in favor of keeping it."

This is not the first time that the city administrator position has been an issue in Merrill.

In July 2018 Woellner publicly asked Johnson to resign from his position, telling NewsChannel 7 he believed residents were unhappy with Johnson's job performance.

In an August 6, 2018 meeting the common council reviewed Johnson's employment records and allowed public comment before ultimately deciding to retain Johnson.

The council said Johnson's performance would be monitored more closely moving forward.