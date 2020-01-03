Merrill Chamber publicizing resources for Semco workers impacted by closure

The Merrill Chamber will host an event Jan. 9 for employees affected by the abrupt closure of Semco.

ABR Employment will be at the Merrill Chamber on Jan. 9 from 10:30 a.m.to 2:30 p.m. to help with resumes and new employment opportunities. The chamber says they are also compiling a list of employers that are hiring.

The Department of Workforce Development will be at the TB Scott Library every Thursday for assistance.

The chamber also wants to let affected employees know Sierra Pacific Windows will host a job fair at their Merrill plant on Jan. 9. They have a number of openings at their Medford plant.

A letter sent to employees stated 120 employees would be immediately terminated. The letter was dated Dec. 30. The letter explained lack of orders, ability to obtain financing, insufficient cash and the inability to sell the company resulted in closure.

The Department of Workforce Development says they've been notified in total, 141 workers will be affected by the closure. The closure will affect properties at 605 N. Ohio St. and 410 Douglas St.

“The company has been pursuing additional financing to stay operating in Merrill but has been unsuccessful and was unable to provide any notice until now," a portion of the letter read.

