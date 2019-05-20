Merit Gear in Antigo to close by spring 2020

Antigo Mayor Bill Brandt says the city was informed Friday Merit Gear would close by March 2020.

Merit Gear manufactures gearing and specialized gearboxes, which mainly serve the oil and gas industry.

Brandt said the shutdown will be conducted in phases resulting in 80 people losing their jobs.

“I was told this was a decision made in Milwaukee and there was no chance of reversing it.. We were as surprised as the Merit Gear employees,” Brandt explained to NewsChannel 7 Monday in an email.

Rep. Felzkowski (R-Irma) and Senator Tom Tiffany (R-Minocqua) issued a joint-statement Monday.

“We are disappointed in Rexnord’s decision to close Merit Gear, which has been a staple of the Antigo business community since 1952. Our thoughts are with the hard-working employees who now find themselves in an extremely difficult situation. This uncertainty is stressful for these families, and we must come together to take care of our neighbors.”

“Our priority will be in assisting our constituents during their job transition period in any way we can. We have sent a letter to Governor Evers and the Department of Workforce Development requesting that all resources within the administration are deployed to assist impacted employees and the community.”

“We intend to work with local officials and economic development agencies to assist in facilitating this process to ensure it is as painless as possible for everyone affected. Please reach out to our offices and we will connect you with the resources you need.”

Rep. Mary Felzkowski 608-266-7694

Sen. Tom Tiffany 608-266-2509



Milwaukee-based Rexnord Corp. purchased Merit Gear in 2013. Merit Gear and Machine Company was formed in Antigo in 1952.

