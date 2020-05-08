Mental health panel discusses parents teaching kids about emotions during lockdown

Every week throughout Mental Health Awareness Month in May, we’ll be sharing conversations about the topics that especially matter now -- during the crisis.

I sat down with a panel of experts to discuss them.

Lee Shipway, clinical social worker at Peaceful Solutions in Wausau said one of the biggest things parents can do at home during the lockdown is to help their children manage emotions.

“One of the things that people don’t often realize is that our first teachers are our parents in that not only do they teach us good manners and how to look both ways before crossing the street, they also teach us how to handle things emotionally,” Shipway said.

She added that parents need to encourage their children to experience the feelings and then help them process those feelings so they can turn negative self-talk or feelings into positive ones.

“By doing that at a young age, it really helps ward off anxiety and depression as they get older, because then they’ve learned a good set of skills in terms of how to talk about those feelings, how to cry if they feel sad,” she said.

Dr. Brian Weiland, clinical psychologist at Behavioral Health Clinic in Wausau chimed in by saying that parents tend to want to save their children from feeling down or uncomfortable.

“Overtime if we continue to rescue them too is it can kind of destroyed their confidence. Then the kid never really learns, ‘hey I can do this’," Weiland said.

Rick Jass talked about the concept of radical acceptance. Jass is a counselor from Charis Counseling.

“To be able to say it’s a part of life for us to have positive feelings and happiness and joy and also sadness and hurt and disappointment and discouragement,” Jass said. “And if we can learn to accept all those, that can really be a source of strength for both the parent and the child.”

Behavioral Health Clinic counselor and social worker Judy Lemke said with parents needing to be more aware of how they’re handling their emotions and they’re not doing a good job, to be able to own that in front of the kids.

“You know, saying ‘I’m sorry for that outburst. I was…’ fill in the blank your own emotion, and how you know you didn’t handle it correctly and how you will do it in the future,” Lemke added. “It’s a way to teach kids mistakes are going to happen, but there’s corrections that can be made.”