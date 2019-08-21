Mosinee School District unveils plan for therapy dog

Mosinee School District’s newest tool supporting mental health is a seven-month-old puppy. Mosie is still training but the district hopes to have the dog at the schools five days a week.

David Munoz is the superintendent for Mosinee. He said having Mosie at the school is all part of creating a soothing environment for both students and teachers.

“Therapy dogs are an excellent way to assist students in relaxing and calming in any environment no matter what is going on,” Munoz said.

Munoz said the district also received a $150,000 grant to create a new position to support student mental health.

"The school board last night approved a position, which were going to be posting today so that we can approach that with staff in the buildings to assist with youth mental health," Munoz said.

But therapy dogs are not the only way Marathon County is supporting student mental health. All Marathon County Public Schools started offering on-site counseling services to students two years ago.

At the schools, 86.1% of fourth to 12th graders reported that they felt better about their life now than before counseling.

Today, the most common concern counselors are seeing are anxiety, depression, family issues, bullying and trauma leading them to need some sort of help. Hannah Schommer, a public health educator said she's glad the services can help kids and teach them how to cope.

"We asked the students what they liked most about therapy and the majority of students said they like having someone to listen to them without judgment and really help them through their feelings. We know that a child's brain is still developing so that emotion part of their brain is all there, but the logic part of the brain isn't so we’re working through those things together,” Schommer said.

The Marathon County School Based Counseling Consortium comprises nonprofit and for-profit mental health clinics, public schools and community organizations in schools.

"Some of the benefits that we see in school-based therapy is that parents don't have to take off work, students don't have to miss as much class time in driving across the county. They are just walking across the hall to see their therapist,” Schommer said.

While the service is not free, it can be billed through insurance. Overall the on-site counseling looks to help parents and students have better access to needed help.