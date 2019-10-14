Mental health community night to focus on ADHD in children and adolescents

Mental health awareness is important to talk about because it affects those at any age.

The Mosinee Middle School counselor talks about the community health night this week (WZAW photo)

This week, Mosinee is once again hosting a mental health community night, open to community members in Marathon County, to discuss attention deficit hyperactivity disorder in children and adolescents.

"Something we see is pretty common in schools, especially middle and elementary school," said Rob Grzadzielewski, the Mosinee Middle School counselor.

He joined the Deep Bench on NewsChannel 7 at 4 to talk about why these conversations are important.

"The school can only do so much. i feel that yeah we can see things, but it ends there. But if we can get parents involved, if we can get the community involved, then we can get everyone to the table and do a lot more than what we can do as a school."

The community night will be held Thursday, Oct. 17 at the Creske Auditorium in Mosinee from 5:45 to 7 p.m.

The presentation starts at 6 p.m. with an overview of ADHD in children and adolescents, with guest speaker Dr. Brian Weiland from Bahavioral Health Clinic.

Casa Mezcal will be catering a taco bar dinner to all attendees, free of charge. Free childcare and activities will also be provided by FCCLA students in the gymnasium.