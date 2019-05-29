Child safe, father in custody after Menasha SWAT situation

Menasha Police say an hours-long standoff in the 800 block of Fifth Street ended peacefully when a man handed over his child and surrendered to police.

Child rescued from standoff in Menasha. (WBAY Photo)

"The male party had face-to-face contact with some of the team members on site and he handed over the child--put the child down and a team member picked the child up," said Menasha Police Public Information Officer Nick Oleszak.

CLICK HERE to watch a police news conference.

Just before midnight, Menasha Police received a 911 call from the home. A woman told police that her young daughter and the child's father were in the home.

"She was concerned because the father, the male party involved in the situation, was getting more and more upset. As she talked to officers, she disclosed that he had said he was going to arm himself." Oleszak said.

Oleszak says the man made comments that he wanted to "shoot it out with officers."

Police called the Winnebago County-wide SWAT team to the scene to negotiate with the man. A robot with a speaker was deployed to the home. SWAT team members had regular communication with the man, but the situation continued for several hours.

It all ended at about 10:45 a.m.

"He at some point decided to set the child on a windowsill or a window area, and an officer retrieved the child," Oleszak said.

No force was used by police, but Oleszak described it as a "fairly heated environment."

Officers were seen carrying the child, a girl under age 2, from the home. The man was taken into custody. He was transported to a facility for a medical evaluation.

The child was also taken to a hospital for evaluation. The child was not physically injured.

Police say the girl has been reunited with her mother.

Oleszak said no shots were fired during the standoff. Officers continue to investigate whether the father was armed. Investigators have executed a search warrant at the home.

Oleszak says police will finish their investigation and recommend charges to the Winnebago County District Attorney's Office.

Menasha Police ordered people in the neighborhood to shelter-in-place. Several streets in the area were closed during the standoff.

"I cannot emphasize enough the outstanding performance by the Winnebago County SWAT team, by the initial officers on the scene and by all the partners involved in the situation," Oleszak said.

ORIGINAL STORY:

City of Menasha police are dealing with what they call an "active situation" on Wednesday morning.

A post of Facebook at about 2:30 a.m. asked people to stay away from the 800 block of Fifth Street. That's Between De Pere St./Hwy. 47 and London St.

Police have not given details about the situation.

Action 2 News will keep this story updated.