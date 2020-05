Menards will now require customers to wear masks while shopping.

WITI-TV reports if a shopper doesn't have a mask, Menards is offering them up for $1.

A statement from the company obtained by FOX 6 states:

"While hoping for the best, we have to assume the worst, that being that everyone may potentially be infected, and act accordingly."

With no way of knowing who has the virus, the company calls the move a simple, common-sense precaution.