Memorial services planned for Wausau shooting victim

Funeral services are Monday and Tuesday for woman killed as result of a shooting in Wausau.

Patty Grimm’s obituary describes her as “a ray of light to all she met. She was a champion for her family, her community, and her place of employment, the Pine Grove Cemetery.”

Grimm died Thursday morning of her injuries. Police say the suspected shooter is in custody.

Visitation is at St. Anne Parish in Wausau on Monday from 4-7 p.m. Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Patty’s name can be made to the Marathon County Historical Society, 410 McIndoe Street, Wausau, WI 54403 or Pine Grove Cemetery, 1501 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403.

