Memorial ride and 5K Sept. 14 for fallen Detective Jason Weiland

The third annual memorial bike ride for fallen Everest Metro Detective Jason Weiland will be held Sept. 14.

"Jay's Ride" is a fundraiser for the Jason Weiland Criminal Justice Scholarship at Northcentral Technical College and Crossroads K9's for Cops-- a nonprofit that trains police dogs.

The mission of Jay’s Ride is to support the local community through its support of law enforcement. The inaugural event in 2017 raised nearly $10,000 for the Weiland Scholarship and the DC Everest Dare Program.

The ride will take place Saturday, Sept. 14 at 1:30 p.m. at Dale's Weston Lanes. New in 2019 is a 5K. The 5K begins at 5 p.m.

