Memorial grows at site of Wausau shooting

The grief and heartache following a shooting that left a 52-year-old woman dead and two others in the hospital was reflected across the Wausau area Friday. It's why one group is lending support in a way the entire community can see.

Drivers along Grand Avenue saw a much different sight Friday from the one the day before.

Angel Heinemann and another woman worked hard to put up white bows, ribbons and mesh garland on the entrance fence of the cemetery, trees and on signs.

Heinemann is a member of Wausau Rocks. A group that spreads joy by placing painted rocks throughout the city.

"Everyone I spoke with yesterday knew that the tragedy had happened. I think it impacts all of us,” she explained. “I remember back when we had the tragedy a couple of years ago in March, and a bunch of us got together and put ribbons along the processional and at the funeral homes."

Rocks with words of encouragement were also placed outside the office door at the cemetery Friday.

"This one says ‘just breathe, you are loved’. This one says 'hope”, Heinemann read.

It's the least Heinemann says she can do to help the community heal.

"Because we're a small community, I think it affects us more,” she added.

She hopes when people drive by, they’re remind to take a moment.

"Think about ways that they can help support each other when times are difficult, and just to show some respect for those who've been injured and the person who has passed.”

