Antigo and Wittenberg Taco John's locations will donate a portion of Wednesday’s sales to the Wittenberg Charger football team in honor of Samuel Egging.

Egging, 16, of Birnamwood, died unexpectedly Dec. 19 as the result of an accident.

He was a junior at Wittenberg-Birnamwood High School and #66 on the Charger football team. Egging also worked at Taco John's.