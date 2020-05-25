Memorial Day flyover honors veterans

In recognition of Memorial Day, the Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation (AADF) conducted a flyover in their original 1940s Stearman biplanes across the United States and even locally in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Ageless Aviation Dreams Foundation (AADF) had a flyover today in Stevens Point, Wisconsin to honor veterans on Memorial Day.

There were four other airplanes that took flight to honor veterans on Memorial Day including one in Nevada, North Carolina, Washington, and Arizona. All five of the planes took off at 10 a.m. on May 25 and the Wisconsin flyover left from the Steven’s Point Municipal Airport.

The Wisconsin airplane flew over four different senior care communities including Willow Brook Point, PCHCC and Stevens Point Health Services, Brookdale, and Whispering Pines.

AADF normally gives complementary plane rides in the original planes to veterans among others on Memorial Day in their honor, but due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic, it was decided that a flyover was the next best way to pay the deserved tribute to veterans.

“This is all donated time,” AADF Pilot Scott DeLong said. “We get nothing for this other than to see the smiles on the people when we’re loading them and when they get out. [The veterans] get in the airplane at 80 [years-old], but they get out at 18.”

The planes were in the air for approximately two hours and many of the other airplanes flew over cemeteries to salute the nation’s veterans. DeLong said he loves volunteering with AADF simply because he wants to recognize the veterans for their hard work.

“I would not be here doing this today if it wasn’t for our veterans putting their lives on the line and just… what they’ve done for us,” DeLong said.

AADF has been in existence for nine years and it is their mission to “give back to those who have given to us,” he said.

DeLong said many veterans are disappointed they were not able to take a ride on the 1940 airplanes this year because it is something many look forward to doing. He said AADF hopes to be giving plane rides to veterans once again by August.

