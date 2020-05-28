Meet 2020 Miracle Kid, Will Paetow

The Child Life Bash in Marshfield supports child life services and kids in need of special care. Thursday was supposed to be the day it happened, but like many events it was canceled because of health concerns from COVID-19.

However -- we're still recognizing the miracle kids who are the faces of Children's Miracle Network, who battled their own health challenges.

Carolyn Paetow describes her son, Will, as fun-loving, strong-willed and a boy who has a lot to say.

"He starts 4K next year, and I think he's going to do very well with that,” she said.

But you'd never know this spunky little boy spent the first 98 days of his life in the NICU.

"Around 29 weeks, I started getting a lot of stomach pain,” Carolyn said. “And discovered that I had developed the HELLP syndrome.” That's a life-threatening complication of high blood pressure during pregnancy where the woman has high liver enzymes and a low white blood cell count.

"So essentially her organs were failing,” explained her husband Josh Paetow.

Carolyn said the only way for her to survive and get rid of HELLP syndrome was to deliver the baby. The doctors and nurses were quick to spring into action.

Will was born 10 weeks early and weighed a mere 2 pounds, 10 ounces, putting him into the NICU.

Not only was he a small baby who needed extra care, Josh said, nurses noticed that other things started to go wrong with Will. His heart rate would drop and he’d stop breathing after he ate.

"It ended up being severe acid reflux,” Josh said.

"By holding him an hour after we feed him helped,” Carolyn added.

When Will did come home, he was on a heart rate monitor to check his breathing.

"I think by like, six months after being home was able to not have any worries,” said Carolyn.

Even though will had been behind on his milestones, Carolyn and Josh said he's doing great. He does have help, however, with glasses to correct vision problems and special inserts in his shoes to help him walk.

"He's strong and he's a fighter,” Carolyn said.

Will doesn't slow down, and he has plenty of fun with his older brother, Finn. His parents say it's all thanks to the doctors and nurses at Marshfield Children's Hospital who helped him along the way and the Ronald McDonald House that gave them a close place to stay.

"I don't think either one of us will forget all four doctors that he had, and I don't even know how many nurses,” Josh said. “30 or something?”

"Just the things that he endured during the NICU really made him a very strong kid and strong-willed,” Carolyn added.