Medication only to be handled by health services in schools

The Wausau School District wants families to know that children in school are not allowed to carry medication at them at any time. Only EpiPens, inhalers and diabetic medication are allowed to be used outside of the health office. Kathy Becker, one of the school nurses said there are many reasons kids can't handle medication. One being that they like to share. Becker said, when kids share medication, it's usually for a good reason but it can end in allergic reactions. Preventing drug deals in school is another reason for the rules. Becker said medication is monitored by the school to keep an eye on student health.

healthcare and medical concept - doctor with pill in hospital

"We kind of want to know how often a kid is taking medication. If somebody is taking headache medication three times a day, four times a week that's very concerning and I'll be making a phone call home and saying are you aware that your child is having chronic headaches,” Becker said.

Becker said all medication must be given to the health office in its original packaging with instructions by a parent. The exceptions are Advil and Tylenol. The school provides it to students.

If a student is caught with medication on them the first instance is just a warning. The medication will be turned into the health office and parents will be called. To continue using it a parent must sign a release form for the health office. After the first instance, action will be taken by the school principal.

"If you’re bringing a prescription in your backpack on the bus and somebody gets in your backpack and takes that medication. It's not good so we require and adult,” Becker said.

While the health office takes care of all medications, there are a few that they won’t accept. This includes some of the more natural, non FDA approved supplements. Medication like CBD oil will not be accepted unless prescribed. Narcotics are also not accepted. Becker said if a kid is taking narcotics. They should not be in school in the first place.