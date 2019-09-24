Medicare open enrollment period to begin

Medicare open enrollment season is almost here, meaning it's time to look into or to re-evaluate your health insurance plan for 2020.

Jenae Belmas from ADRC-CW talks about Medicaid open enrollment

The Aging and Disability Resource Center of Central Wisconsin will be available to assist people in the Medicare Part D open enrollment season, which runs October 15 - December 7.

It is an important time when people should be reviewing what plans they have for their Part D or Medicare Advantage plan.

An ADRC-CW benefit specialist will meet with individuals needing help navigating the system and the options out there. Here are some options:

• Anyone who has Medicare Parts A or B can join or drop a Part D prescription drug plan.

• Anyone with Original Medicare (Parts A & B) can switch to a Medicare Advantage plan.

• Anyone with a Medicare Advantage plan can drop it and switch back to Original Medicare (Parts A & B).

• Anyone with a Medicare Advantage plan can switch to a different Medicare Advantage plan.

• Anyone with a Part D prescription drug plan can switch to a new Part D prescription drug plan.

This year, the organization is offering a Medicare Part D class in a computer lab setting so together a group can walk through the system with an experienced ADRC benefit specialist there to answer questions.

There are two dates the Medicare planfinder computer lab will take place. One on Wednesday, Oct. 30 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 27 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. They will be held at North Central Technical College, room A236.

The ADRC-CW is a place to find accurate, unbiased information related to aging or living with a disability serving Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, and Wood counties. It connects residents to resources in the community that help maintain independence, stay in your home, or wherever you choose to live and remain involved in the community.

It serves older adults (age 60 years and older), adults with disabilities (18 and older), disabled youth transitioning to adulthood and families, friends and caregivers needing information, resources and supports for older adults and adults with disabilities

You can go to the following websites for more information.

www.medicare.gov

oci.wi.gov/Pages/Homepage.aspx

www.adrc-cw.org

