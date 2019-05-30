Medical College of Wisconsin- Central Wisconsin Campus celebrates inaugural class

It seems like the Medical College of Wisconsin- Central Wisconsin Campus just celebrated incoming students with their white coat ceremony, but now 3 years later the Medical College is celebrating their first graduating class.

"What we are able to do is get the brightest and the best young people. Keep them in the community, close to their homes, families and friends," said Dean of Wisconsin Medical College Dr. Lisa Dodson.

The college offers students a 3-year accelerated program that allows students to get into hospitals sooner.

"I think it's a great option, you can get done in three years. You need to take control of your own learning and be independent to form relationships that work best for you. Also to let the program work for you," recent graduate Patricia Toro Perez explained.

After graduation, students go on to residency, some pretty close to home.

"Several of them have contracts with Aspirus to come back and practice through the Aspirus scholars program," Dr. Dodson added.

After the first class, students and teachers are thankful for the experiences that were made and will be made in the community.

"It was very special we were able to be a part of the community, and we were able to go out to the hospitals and bring medical students to places that there weren’t medical students before. Hopefully we'll be able to come back and stay in the area," Perez said.

"Hopefully it will drive their behavior to practice here, start a family here, and contribute to the myriad of ways that healthcare does to Wisconsin," Dr. Dodson said.

