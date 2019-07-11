Medical College of Wis. freshman experience White Coat Ceremony

The latest group students at the Wausau campus of the Medical College of Wisconsin is a step closer to becoming doctors.

They had their white coat ceremony this evening, giving the class of 2022 a taste of what it will be like to put on that lab coat every day for work.

"The White Coat Ceremony is the somewhat new tradition of introducing students to the profession of medicine," said Lisa Dodson, MD, campus dean, "early in their career, rather than upon graduation. And, really exposing them to the professionalism standards we expect, the ethical standards... and really welcoming them to the profession as our next colleagues."

Medical students in training are presented with their white coats by a physician with an interest or belief in the respective student's ability and dedication to the practice of medicine.