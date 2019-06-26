Medford woman performs song with Carrie Underwood

Medford native LaTeasha Brost is a small town girl with big city dreams.

"As soon as i got on stage it was just natural," Brost said. "That's what i want to do for the rest of my life, so it was just excitement and joy."

On Friday night she had the chance to make one of those dreams come true. After auditioning for, and winning, Carrie Underwood's 'The Champion Rap Contest,' Brost earned herself the chance to perform 'The champion' with Underwood in front of thousands of people at the Target Center in Minneapolis.

"I had to record the rap part, and then you have to submit who your champion is and why they're your champion," Brost said, explaining the contest she won.

LaTeasha's champion? Her dad, Mark, who passed away earlier this year due to health complications.

"He was always the one person who wanted to see me make it big, so I wanted to make him proud," she said with a smile.

According to her mother, Pat Denzine, it was a job well done.

"He would have been hysterical," said Denzine. "He would have been so proud."

LaTeasha plans to keep singing and writing her own music, hoping to make it back to the big stage.

"Dreams come true," she said laughing. "If I could have told five year old me that you're gonna be singing with Carrie Underwood one day, I would have been like, 'no, you're funny, that's not gonna happen.' But here I am and it doesn't feel real, but it happened."