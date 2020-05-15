Medford Police looking for armed robbery suspect

The Medford Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery.

According to a press release, the Taylor County dispatch center received a 911 call just after 8:30 Friday morning reporting a robbery at the Medford Healthmart Pharmacy. It was reported that a male wearing a mask entered the pharmacy, confronted staff members and demanded narcotic drugs at gunpoint. Pharmacy staff cooperated and the suspect left the store with an undisclosed amount of drugs. The suspect got into a black SUV and left the area, heading north on Main Street. No one was injured in the incident.

No suspects have been identified at this time. The incident is under investigation by the Medford Police Department, with assistance from the Taylor County Sheriff’s Department. If you have any information, please contact the Taylor County Dispatch Center at 715-748-2200.

