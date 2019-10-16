Medford $100K lottery prize still unclaimed

The Wisconsin Lottery says a person that purchased an All or Nothing ticket in Medford has won $100,000. The winner has not yet come forward.

In all, there are three unclaimed All or Nothing top prizes of $100,000 in Wisconsin.

• Draw date of June 11, 2019. Purchased at Holiday (110 S. 8th St.) in Medford. The ticket expires on Dec. 8, 2019.

• Draw date of June 24, 2019. Purchased at Smokers World (2622 E. Milwaukee St.) in Janesville. The ticket expires on Dec. 21, 2019.

• Draw date of July 21, 2019. Purchased at Citgo AV Foodmart (975 Racine St.) in Menasha. The ticket expires on Jan. 17, 2020.

To win All or Nothing's top prize, players can either match all of the 11 numbers or none of the 11 numbers on their ticket. All three of the outstanding winners matched none of the 11 numbers on All or Nothing tickets.

As tickets expire 180 days from the date numbers are drawn, the All or Nothing winners are encouraged to claim their prizes before the expiration dates arrive. Details on the unclaimed tickets:

There was also another All or Nothing top prize won on October 14. The winning ticket matched none of the 11 numbers and was purchased at R & S Midway Market (S90W27545 National Ave) in Mukwonago.

Winners can claim prizes in person at the Madison or Milwaukee Lottery office or by mail. Visit https://wilottery.com/winners/claim-prize to learn more.

Launched April 7, 2019, All or Nothing is the state’s first new Lotto game in five years. Odds of winning All or Nothing's $100,000 top prize are 1 in in 352,716. All or Nothing is drawn daily after 9 p.m. Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.

