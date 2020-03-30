Meals on Wheels continues deliveries, seeks hand sanitizer for volunteers

Meals on Wheels is continuing to provide food for seniors confined to their homes. Volunteers are navigating how they can be a familiar face on their route at a safe distance.

Wells holds a meal to be delivered to a senior Monday (WSAW Photo).

They’re considered essential not only because they may provide the only meal a homebound person over 60 receives, but also because of their mission to provide interaction with people who may be especially isolated right now.

“I like to spend a little time talking with them, and you get to know them, their families sometimes,” said Corina Clausen, a volunteer driver, at the Aging and Disability Resource Center in Merrill before leaving on her route.

Clausen knows the impact she makes to seniors on her route, which is why she’s still delivering meals.

“I don’t consider putting myself at risk because they need somebody. They need the meals. And sometimes, if it wasn’t for us, they don’t see people for a long time,” she said.

Home visits now look different. Volunteers use hand sanitizer or change gloves between deliveries.

“I still talk, but I talk outside the door, and they’re at the door,” said Clausen.

Some volunteers have had to stop because of the potential risk.

“Whether it’s they have a health condition, or they’re caring for a spouse with a health condition, they have felt that at this time they need to step back,” said Erin Wells, community resources manager at the ADRC.

But Wells is excited by the number of people now working from home who are signing up.

“The outpouring of people in the community saying, ‘Hey, I can give an hour to help deliver meals,’ it has been very wonderful and impactful for our program,” she said.

But they need more supplies to keep everyone safe.

“Of course if anyone has hand sanitizer they’d like to donate to make this work better for our meals on wheels volunteers and staff that would be wonderful,” she said.

She also wants people to write cards to seniors who may be struggling.

“I think of kids being home from school, being bored, just little notes, pictures, whether it’s cards, just something that allows that human connection,” she said.

Because more than ever, presence is needed.

“They're really scared about it. Just trying to reassure them that we are going to make it through this,” said Clausen.

If you or your business wants to volunteer with Meals on Wheels, donate hand sanitizer or find out if you may be eligible, call (888)-486-9545. They are especially looking for volunteers at their Antigo, Marshfield and Wisconsin Rapids locations. For more information, click here .