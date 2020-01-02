Meal aims to teach sustainability

An upcoming business lunch is going to provide much more than just a meal for Marathon County employees.

fresh vegetables

While dining, they'll also learn about where that food comes from, and where it could have ended up.

Meleesa Johnson is always looking for ways to spread ideas about recycling.

"I've actually had this conversation in the grocery store with people," Johnson explained, "A sell by date does not mean that it's bad. People assume that it is bad because they see the 'sell by date' and no longer want to purchase it."

After attending several conferences, nationwide, she thought of an idea that could be applied in Marathon County.

She planned an event to gather everyday still-good food items in conjunction with a food pantry that may otherwise be thrown away,

and show people how they can still be used.

"There is absolutely no federal rule or law that prescribes specific dating, except for baby formula. Everything else is arbitrarily done by the manufacturer because they want it to look its best, taste its best," Johnson explained.

A local caterer is stepping up to the challenge and will prepare the meal for hundreds of employees who attend the event at UWSP-Marathon County.

Marilyn Frank of Marilyn's Fire Station and Catering will prepare the meal. "We all have the abilities to go to the grocery store and pick what we want for our meal, and I think for the people who use the pantries and need the pantries, maybe some ideas to just think outside the box a little bit," she said.

Without knowing what her items might be, Marilyn says she's excited to get a little creative, while sending a message.

"There might be a whole array of dishes for that day. We're going to use what we have and we're going to make as many different things as we can, to keep it really interesting and fun," Frank explained.

The lunch will take place on January 20th, Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

Many city offices will be closed, but staff are encouraged to attend an event that focuses on diversity or inclusiveness within the community. Employees are invited to the free lunch, but are asked to consider a donation for the amount of the meal to go to an area pantry.