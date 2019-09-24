Menomonie native, Army veteran running for Congress

Retired Army Captain Jason Church has announced he’s running for Congress in the 7th Congressional District. He's running as a republican.

Rep. Sean Duffy resigned Sept. 23 citing his soon-to-be-born child's health complications.

“In 2012, I answered the call to serve my country and I am proudly doing so again today,” he stated in a news release. “Wisconsin’s 7th District is made up of hardworking Americans who understand sacrifice and caring for their neighbors in need. They rallied around me when I came home from Afghanistan and it would be my honor to return the favor and fight for them in the United States Congress.”

A biography states he’s a Menomonie native and UW – La Crosse Football standout. He deployed to Afghanistan in 2012 following his graduation from Army Ranger School. In August 2012, Jason and nine other members of his platoon were involved in an IED explosion in Afghanistan. The IED blast resulted in the amputation of both of his legs below the knee. On July 31, 2014, First Lieutenant Church was promoted to Captain and medically retired from the U.S. Army.

Following his retirement from the army, Jason earned his Masters of Arts in Security Studies from Georgetown University’s School of Foreign Service as well as a Juris Doctor from the University of Wisconsin Law School. Jason also serves on the board of directors for Sentinels of Freedom; a foundation to assist severely wounded post 9/11 veterans.

Jason said he plans to continue his legacy of service, pick the tough fights, and stand with President Trump to secure our borders, protect the most vulnerable among us, stand up for our veterans, and make sure Wisconsin’s economic recovery is protected from socialist interference. He wants to serve the people of Northern, Wisconsin not the political interest of Washington, D.C.

Sen. Tom Tiffany is also running as a republican. As of Sept. 24, a democratic candidate has not come forward.