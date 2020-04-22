McDill Elementary receives national honor for 'green' efforts

McDill Elementary School in Stevens Point has been named one of the country’s Green Ribbon Schools by the Department of Education

The award honors schools for reducing environmental impact and costs, improving health and wellness, and offering effective sustainability education.

Across the country, 39 schools, 11 districts, and five postsecondary institutions were honored.

“I want to congratulate this year’s U.S. Department of Education Green Ribbon School honorees for a job well done,” stated U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos. “During this unprecedented time, it’s a pleasure to celebrate these bright spots of creativity and to applaud the teachers and local education leaders who have worked to create healthy, sustainable, and innovative learning environments for their students.”

McDill’s Nominee Presentation form states:

Reducing Environmental Impact and Costs We strive to conserve resources wherever possible. We have upgraded lighting, installed water-saving equipment, and reduced our transportation footprint. We work to protect the quality of our environment by integrating natural features on the school site, using bioswales, and directing runoff into a groundwater drain.

We have reduced our waste by implementing a milk carton and marker recycling program and have increased recycling in all classrooms and offices by using well-labeled bins and instituting recycling education. Students are deeply involved with these efforts and have diverted more than 4,551 markers, 300 lbs. of plastic bottle caps, and more than 185,165 milk cartons from the landfill. Our student ambassadors and adult composting team work to reduce our environmental footprint by continuing to find ways and refine processes to reduce waste in our cafeteria and kitchen. We prioritize scheduling lunchtime after the noon recess and while it does not work every year for us due to shared space and staffing issues, we strive for this configuration annually.

Improving Health & Wellness Our PTO and staff believe that healthy movement and eating, along with learning about our daily environmental impacts, are important for our school community. We hold Walk/Bike to School Days, a Walk Across Wisconsin noon recess program, and discuss health-related issues in our physical education classes and in our regular education classes using a district created curriculum. In the spring of 2015, students walked 2,513.75 miles during their Walk Across Wisconsin day, which is the distance from Stevens Point, Wisconsin to San Diego, CA to Phoenix, AZ, plus some! Staff meetings often begin with Yoga poses and breathing techniques. The school installed two Gaga pits for students and families to use.

Fourteen of our teachers have received their Green Classroom Professional Certificate to ensure healthy learning environments. We also reduce our chemical use by examining alternatives to harsh chemicals, purchasing Green Seal certified products, and using Norwex cloths for classroom cleaning instead of Clorox wipes.

Increasing Environmental Literacy Ample opportunities for teacher professional development, coupled with partnerships with the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and parents, support implementation of environmental education at every grade level. We prioritize teaching about the environment outside, immersed in the environment and teachers are provided with “Outdoor Classroom Packs” to make it easy to take learning into one of the two outdoor classrooms. Our property is the location of a community garden, in which plots are rented out to community members. Our Farmshed in town provides grants for us to learn about local food sources. We also had a local resident rent a plot for our school community so that our kindergarten and first grade students can plant and harvest crops as a part of coursework. Our property also has a 5-acre school forest with trails and two outdoor classrooms which are utilized by many classes. The school forest includes a storywalk with 20 story panels to increase environmental literacy. Our courtyard provides a quick and safe way to get students outside to read and write or study aquatic life—such as dragonfly nymphs—in the pond. We continue to add features to enhance the schoolyard such as a pollinator garden that was completed in the fall of 2018. Students can participate in STEM Club (grades 4-6), Junior STEM Club (grades 2-3), Green & Healthy Student Ambassadors, Fuel Up to Play 60, or Student Council.