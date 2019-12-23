McConnell not ruling out witnesses in impeachment trial

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says he is not ruling out witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, but indicated he was in no hurry to seek new testimony either.

McConnell tells “Fox and Friends” that he wants the Senate to adopt rules like those used in the 1999 Clinton impeachment trial, in which a few witnesses were only called after both sides presented their cases.

But Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, in a letter to all senators, argues that the circumstances in the Trump trial are different from that of Clinton.

He was impeached after a lengthy independent counsel investigation in which witnesses had already testified numerous times under oath.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.