Mayor distributes grant money to small businesses in Mosinee

Local, non-franchise small businesses in Mosinee are receiving grant money to use for things like utilities, rent and business mortgages during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release, Mayor Brent Jacobson went to city council with an idea to use $25,000, budgeted for economic development, for $1,500 grants for those businesses.

As of Thursday, Mayor Jacobson was already issuing checks. To date, 17 businesses have been issued grants with an additional four in review for approval.

“Many of these businesses have been with us a long time; they have paid exponentially this amount in property taxes over the years; they employ people who live in our community and pay property taxes on their homes; and our residents enjoy the goods and services they provide being available in the community” said Mayor Jacobson. “There could be no better place to put these dollars. They needed help and they could not wait any longer. The mayor’s job has its good days and its bad days but when you are able to do things like this that truly help people, it reminds you why you do the job.”

