Mayor: Rainbow crosswalk to promote inclusivity in Stevens Point

Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza says a painted crosswalk in Stevens Point is promoting inclusivity.

Monday, University of Wisconsin –Stevens Point students and community members painted a permanent rainbow Pride Crosswalk between the Dreyfus University Center and Albertson Hall library. The crosswalk shows support for the LGBTQ+ community.

UWSP student government says it will help keep awareness for the issues out there.

"The goal for the crosswalk when we put it all together was not to say ‘hey, we are done doing all the work we need to make this place more inclusive’. This is part of us showing public support and keep the conversation going,” Explained Christopher Benny, SGA inclusive director.

The crosswalk was approved by Mayor Wiza.

