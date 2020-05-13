Mayor: No Safer at Home order in Wausau after Wis. Supreme Court ruling

Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg is addressing some questions about what the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruling striking down the Safer at Home order means for the community.

In a post on Facebook, she said she's relying on the health department for guidance, but she doesn't have plans to implement a Wausau Safer at Home order.

She goes on to say, If you are confused by what's going on, you are not alone. We've been through a lot of chaos recently and I want to approach this in a methodical, fact-based, and lawful way.

She urges you to continue washing your hands a lot, social distancing, and wearing cloth masks.

